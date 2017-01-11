U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 31, 2017) – Sailors with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and American Amphibious Ready Group, conduct a mass casualty drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). The mass casualty drill is to prepare the Sailors in a time of emergency resulting in multiple injured service members. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and America ARG are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and to preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dusty Kilcrease)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 07:25 Photo ID: 3989251 VIRIN: 171031-M-KN503-011 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 7.18 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU, America ARG conducts mass casualty drill [Image 1 of 13], by LCpl Dusty B Kilcrease, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.