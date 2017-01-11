(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    15th MEU, America ARG conducts mass casualty drill [Image 6 of 13]

    15th MEU, America ARG conducts mass casualty drill

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.01.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dusty B Kilcrease 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Oct. 31, 2017) – Sailors with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and American Amphibious Ready Group, conduct a mass casualty drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). The mass casualty drill is to prepare the Sailors in a time of emergency resulting in multiple injured service members. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and America ARG are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and to preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dusty Kilcrease)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 07:26
    Photo ID: 3989248
    VIRIN: 171031-M-KN503-004
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU, America ARG conducts mass casualty drill [Image 1 of 13], by LCpl Dusty B Kilcrease, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

