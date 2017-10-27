15th MEU recognizes hard-chargers

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS– Sgt. Maj. Dennis Campbell, the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s sergeant major, recognizes hard working and motivated Marines of the 15th MEU aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA6), Oct. 26, 2017. The Marines were chosen from amongst their peers and were singled out as reliable and hard working. The 15th MEU and America Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and to preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dusty Kilcrease)

