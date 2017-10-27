(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    15th MEU recognizes hard-chargers [Image 8 of 13]

    15th MEU recognizes hard-chargers

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.27.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dusty B Kilcrease 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS– Col. Joseph Clearfield, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, addresses the Marines and Sailors of the 15th MEU aboard the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Oct. 26, 2017. The all hands formation was an effort to keep the Marines informed, award individual Marines to celebrate their accomplishments. The 15th MEU and America Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and to preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dusty Kilcrease)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 07:27
    Photo ID: 3989244
    VIRIN: 171027-M-KN503-051
    Resolution: 4305x2870
    Size: 663.77 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    USMC
    15th MEU
    amphibious assault ship
    amphibious ready group
    people
    Sailors
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marines
    ARG
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet
    deployment
    area of operations
    CPR 3
    COMPHIBRON 3
    LHA 6
    AMA
    USS America
    America ARG
    AARG
    AMAARG
    commander amphibious squadron

