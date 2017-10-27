15th MEU recognizes hard-chargers

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS– Col. Joseph Clearfield, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, addresses the Marines and Sailors of the 15th MEU aboard the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Oct. 26, 2017. The all hands formation was an effort to keep the Marines informed, award individual Marines to celebrate their accomplishments. The 15th MEU and America Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and to preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dusty Kilcrease)

