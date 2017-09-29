America ARG puts out fires

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS – Sailors with the America Amphibious Ready Group practice putting out fires aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Sept. 29, 2017. The exercise focuses on training the Sailors on how to close with and extinguish fires, as well as how to quickly transport the casualties to safety and medical care. The 15th MEU is embarked with the America ARG and is deployed to maintain regional security in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dusty Kilcrease)

