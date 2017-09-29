(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    America ARG puts out fires [Image 13 of 13]

    America ARG puts out fires

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.29.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dusty B Kilcrease 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS – Sailors with the America Amphibious Ready Group practice putting out fires aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Sept. 29, 2017. The exercise focuses on training the Sailors on how to close with and extinguish fires, as well as how to quickly transport the casualties to safety and medical care. The 15th MEU is embarked with the America ARG and is deployed to maintain regional security in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dusty Kilcrease)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2017
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    15th MEU
    America ARG
    15th Marine Expeiditonary Unit
    America Amphibous Ready Group

