15th MEU's Maritime Raid Force conducts fast-rope drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS– An MH-60S Seahawk with the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) takes flight during a fast-rope drill for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Maritime Raid Force aboard amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Nov. 28, 2017. The 15th MEU and America ARG are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and to preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dusty Kilcrease)

