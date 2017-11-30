171130-N-QR145-006

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 30, 2017)

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) transits the Strait of Messina Nov. 30, 2017. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its fourth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Krystina Coffey/ Released)

