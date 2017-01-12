Green Knights dub new sergeant major

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jason L. Kappen, outbound sergeant major for Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, salutes the colors at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 1, 2017. A Relief and appointment ceremony was held to welcome the incoming and see off the outbound sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP