U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Richard M. Rusnok Jr., left, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, pins an award on Sgt. Maj. Jason L. Kappen, outbound sergeant major for VMFA-121, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 1, 2017. A Relief and appointment ceremony was held to welcome the incoming and see off the outbound sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 03:03
|Photo ID:
|3989079
|VIRIN:
|171201-M-ON157-0012
|Resolution:
|4393x2929
|Size:
|8.1 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Green Knights dub new sergeant major [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
