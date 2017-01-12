Green Knights dub new sergeant major

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Richard M. Rusnok Jr., left, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, pins an award on Sgt. Maj. Jason L. Kappen, outbound sergeant major for VMFA-121, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 1, 2017. A Relief and appointment ceremony was held to welcome the incoming and see off the outbound sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

