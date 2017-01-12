U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Richard M. Rusnok Jr., left, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, and Sgt. Maj. Jason L. Kappen, outbound sergeant major for VMFA-121, salute the colors at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 1, 2017. A Relief and appointment ceremony was held to welcome the incoming and see off the outbound sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 03:03
|Photo ID:
|3989076
|VIRIN:
|171201-M-ON157-0010
|Resolution:
|4959x3306
|Size:
|9.93 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Green Knights dub new sergeant major [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
