U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jason L. Kappen, right, outbound sergeant major for Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, commences the passing of the sword of office to Lt. Col. Richard M. Rusnok Jr., commanding officer of VMFA-121, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 1, 2017. A Relief and appointment ceremony was held to welcome the incoming and see off the outbound sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 03:03 Photo ID: 3989073 VIRIN: 171201-M-ON157-0008 Resolution: 2757x4135 Size: 6.7 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Knights dub new sergeant major [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.