    Green Knights dub new sergeant major

    Green Knights dub new sergeant major

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jason L. Kappen, right, outbound sergeant major for Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, commences the passing of the sword of office to Lt. Col. Richard M. Rusnok Jr., commanding officer of VMFA-121, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 1, 2017. A Relief and appointment ceremony was held to welcome the incoming and see off the outbound sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 03:03
    Photo ID: 3989073
    VIRIN: 171201-M-ON157-0008
    Resolution: 2757x4135
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Knights dub new sergeant major [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Flight Line
    Colors
    MAG-12
    Relief and Appointment
    VMFA-121

