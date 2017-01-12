Green Knights dub new sergeant major

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Richard M. Rusnok Jr., center, commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, passes the sword of office to Sgt. Maj. Lester L. Williams, sergeant major of VMFA-121, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 1, 2017. A Relief and appointment ceremony was held to welcome the incoming and see off the outbound sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

