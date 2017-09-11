(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Never stop improving; Team Kadena conducts CPI Course

    Never stop improving; Team Kadena conducts CPI Course

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.09.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Continuous Process Improvement course students brief Col. Richard Tanner, 18th Wing vice commander, about their experiences and projects during a continuous process improvement course Nov. 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The CPI course program is empowering Airmen to address problems and efficiencies that they see around them and fix them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Posted: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 02:50
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Never stop improving; Team Kadena conducts CPI Course, by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    Pacific Command
    Pacific Air Force
    PACOM
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    USFJ
    U.S. Forces Japan
    Omari Bernard

