Continuous Process Improvement course students brief Col. Richard Tanner, 18th Wing vice commander, about their experiences and projects during a continuous process improvement course Nov. 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The CPI course program is empowering Airmen to address problems and efficiencies that they see around them and fix them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 02:50
|Photo ID:
|3989051
|VIRIN:
|171109-F-ZC102-1015
|Resolution:
|6549x4150
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Never stop improving; Team Kadena conducts CPI Course [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS
Never stop improving; Team Kadena conducts CPI Course
