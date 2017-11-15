(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Never stop improving; Team Kadena conducts CPI Course [Image 2 of 3]

    Never stop improving; Team Kadena conducts CPI Course

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.15.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Wize, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron fuel and fire systems maintainer, briefs his team and commander about how the 18th CES can save money by working with the Defense Logistics Agency during a continuous process improvement course Nov. 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The CPI, often referred to as the Green Belt Course, is a program that instills knowledge, techniques and skills that help Airmen problem solve systems and processes in the workplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 02:50
    Photo ID: 3989049
    VIRIN: 171115-F-ZC102-1016
    Resolution: 7360x4296
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Never stop improving; Team Kadena conducts CPI Course [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Never stop improving; Team Kadena conducts CPI Course
    Never stop improving; Team Kadena conducts CPI Course
    Never stop improving; Team Kadena conducts CPI Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Never stop improving; Team Kadena conducts CPI Course

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    Pacific Command
    Pacific Air Force
    PACOM
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    USFJ
    U.S. Forces Japan
    Omari Bernard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT