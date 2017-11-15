U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Wize, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron fuel and fire systems maintainer, briefs his team and commander about how the 18th CES can save money by working with the Defense Logistics Agency during a continuous process improvement course Nov. 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The CPI, often referred to as the Green Belt Course, is a program that instills knowledge, techniques and skills that help Airmen problem solve systems and processes in the workplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Never stop improving; Team Kadena conducts CPI Course, by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.