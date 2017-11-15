Never stop improving; Team Kadena conducts CPI Course

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eric Wize, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron fuel and fire systems maintainer, (left) and Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Loeshke, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, (right) brief how the 18th CES can save money by working with the Defense Logistics Agency during a continuous process improvement course Nov. 15, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The CPI course focused on improving work center processes across multiple base organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

