    USS Fitzgerald Departs Yokosuka

    USS Fitzgerald Departs Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    171021-N-RB168-154 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 1, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) departed Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka, Dec. 1, aboard heavy lift transport vessel MV Transshelf. Transshelf will transport Fitzgerald to Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) in Pascagoula, Mississippi, for further repairs and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 02:38
    Photo ID: 3989033
    VIRIN: 171201-N-RB168-154
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 934.77 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald Departs Yokosuka [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

