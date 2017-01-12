171021-N-RB168-125 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 1, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) departed Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka, Dec. 1, aboard heavy lift transport vessel MV Transshelf. Transshelf will transport Fitzgerald to Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) in Pascagoula, Mississippi, for further repairs and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 02:38 Photo ID: 3989031 VIRIN: 171201-N-RB168-125 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.2 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Fitzgerald Departs Yokosuka [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.