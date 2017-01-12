171021-N-RB168-020 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 1, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) departed Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka, Dec. 1, aboard heavy lift transport vessel MV Transshelf. Transshelf will transport Fitzgerald to Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) in Pascagoula, Mississippi, for further repairs and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 02:38
|Photo ID:
|3989028
|VIRIN:
|171017-N-RB168-020
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1015.86 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) departs Yokosuka [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT