U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. John Searles, transportation management coordinator, 473rd Movement Control Team, prepares to fire an M240B machine gun as his assistant gunner Sgt. John Stubblefield, transportation management coordinator, 473rd MCT, loads rounds into the chamber during Operation Cold Steel II, hosted by the 79th Theater Sustainment Command at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., Nov. 30, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve’s crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice as part of Ready Force X and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Heather Doppke/79th Theater Sustainment Command)

