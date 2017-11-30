(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Cold Steel II [Image 2 of 14]

    Operation Cold Steel II

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Heather Doppke 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Andrew Torres, petroleum supply specialist, and Spc. Robert Cross, unit supply specialist, 362nd Quartermaster Company, work together as gunner and assistant gunner to group and zero an M240B machine gun during Operation Cold Steel II, hosted by the 79th Theater Sustainment Command at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., Nov. 30, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve’s crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise to ensure that America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice as part of Ready Force X and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Army and our joint partners anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Heather Doppke/79th Theater Sustainment Command)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 02:31
    Photo ID: 3989017
    VIRIN: 171130-A-TQ452-017
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.01 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Cold Steel II [Image 1 of 14], by SGT Heather Doppke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Cold Steel II
    Operation Cold Steel II
    Operation Cold Steel II
    Operation Cold Steel II
    Operation Cold Steel II
    Operation Cold Steel II
    Operation Cold Steel II
    Operation Cold Steel II
    Operation Cold Steel II
    Operation Cold Steel II
    Operation Cold Steel II
    Operation Cold Steel II
    Operation Cold Steel II
    Operation Cold Steel II

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    M19
    Reserve
    CA
    FORSCOM
    1st Army
    machine gun
    testing
    M2
    M240B
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    validation
    evaluation
    Soldiers
    California
    Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    USAR
    M249
    Ft. Hunter Liggett
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    84th Training Command
    federal reserve
    training events
    operational reserve
    gunnery range
    Army Total Force
    crew-served weapons qualification
    gunnery table
    79th Theater Sustainment Command
    79th TSC
    Operation Cold Steel
    America’s Army Reserve
    sgt. heather doppke
    fight fast
    Cold Steel II
    COLDSTEELII
    Operation Cold Steel II
    OCSII
    Ready Force X
    RFX

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT