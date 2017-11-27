171127-N-CF105-004 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2017) A cake, honoring the Navy’s Native American Heritage Month, sits on a table in the mess deck of the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is operating as part of the Ronald Reagan Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of it’s allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pat Morrissey)
