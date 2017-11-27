171127-N-CF105-004 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2017) A cake, honoring the Navy’s Native American Heritage Month, sits on a table in the mess deck of the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is operating as part of the Ronald Reagan Strike Group in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of it’s allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Pat Morrissey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2017 Date Posted: 12.01.2017 01:26 Photo ID: 3988860 VIRIN: 171127-N-CF105-004 Resolution: 4650x2790 Size: 1.55 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171127-N-CF105-004 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 27, 2017) [Image 1 of 70], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.