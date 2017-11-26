(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cleared for Landing: USS Oak Hill Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Cleared for Landing: USS Oak Hill Conducts Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.26.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dengrier Baez 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, Detachment 4, approaches for landing aboard the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) to transport personnel and equipment to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 26, 2017, during Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). Combined COMPTUEX allows all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force to join and train in realistic scenarios so the MEU as a whole can meet its Predeployment Training Program objectives prior to an upcoming deployment at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dengrier M. Baez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 23:27
    Photo ID: 3988376
    VIRIN: 171126-M-RT059-0159
    Resolution: 1936x1291
    Size: 169.39 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cleared for Landing: USS Oak Hill Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Dengrier Baez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

