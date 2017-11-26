A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, Detachment 4, approaches for landing aboard the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) to transport personnel and equipment to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 26, 2017, during Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). Combined COMPTUEX allows all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force to join and train in realistic scenarios so the MEU as a whole can meet its Predeployment Training Program objectives prior to an upcoming deployment at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dengrier M. Baez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.26.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 23:27 Photo ID: 3988376 VIRIN: 171126-M-RT059-0159 Resolution: 1936x1291 Size: 169.39 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cleared for Landing: USS Oak Hill Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Dengrier Baez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.