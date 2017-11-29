An Airman assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, fires an M4 carbine during night live-fire sustainment training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 29, 2017. During the night live-fire training exercise, the 3rd ASOS Airmen honed their marksmanship skills, transitioning between firing the M9 pistol and M4 carbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 21:06
|Photo ID:
|3988325
|VIRIN:
|171129-F-YH552-0467
|Resolution:
|4577x3046
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron hone marksmanship skills on JBER [Image 1 of 27], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
