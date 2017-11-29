3rd Air Support Operations Squadron hone marksmanship skills on JBER

An Airman assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, looks downrange through his night vision optic during night live-fire sustainment training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 29, 2017. During the night live-fire training exercise, the 3rd ASOS Airmen honed their marksmanship skills, transitioning between firing the M9 pistol and M4 carbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

