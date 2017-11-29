(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Air Support Operations Squadron hone marksmanship skills on JBER

    3rd Air Support Operations Squadron hone marksmanship skills on JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    An Airman assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, looks downrange through his night vision optic during night live-fire sustainment training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 29, 2017. During the night live-fire training exercise, the 3rd ASOS Airmen honed their marksmanship skills, transitioning between firing the M9 pistol and M4 carbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 21:06
    Photo ID: 3988322
    VIRIN: 171129-F-YH552-0445
    Resolution: 4581x3049
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron hone marksmanship skills on JBER [Image 1 of 27], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

