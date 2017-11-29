U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Gonzales, a tactical air control party specialist assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, fires the M4 carbine during small-arms live-fire sustainment training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 29, 2017. During the live-fire training exercise, the 3rd ASOS Airmen honed their marksmanship skills, transitioning between firing the M9 pistol and M4 carbine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 21:04
|Photo ID:
|3988312
|VIRIN:
|171129-F-YH552-0308
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron hone marksmanship skills on JBER [Image 1 of 27], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT