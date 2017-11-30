(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary [Image 7 of 14]

    Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary

    NC, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Spc. Darius Davis 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    U.S. Army and partner nation paratroopers conduct Sustained Airborne Training (SAT) during the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, N.C., Nov. 30, 2017. This year, eight countries are participating and they include; Colombia, Canada, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) is the largest combined airborne operation conducted worldwide. The event allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darius Davis)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 20:03
    Photo ID: 3988259
    VIRIN: 171130-A-FS382-0092
    Resolution: 6174x4116
    Size: 15.77 MB
    Location: NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary [Image 1 of 14], by SPC Darius Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

