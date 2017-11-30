Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary

Sgt. Megan Hoffman, and Spc. Michael Duncan of the 192nd Quartermaster Company off load tables from a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle in support of the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop. The airborne operation is hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne), on Nov 30, 2017 at Pope Field, North Carolina. Operation Toy Drop is the world’s largest combined airborne operation with paratroopers from eight nations participating and allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jesse L. Artis Jr./Released)

Date Taken: 11.30.2017
Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US