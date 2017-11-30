U.S. Army paratroopers wait to be manifested for the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop., Nov. 30, 2017 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This year, eight countries are participating and they include; Colombia, Canada, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and is the largest combined airborne operation conducted worldwide. The event and allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give back to the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lisa Velazco/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 19:13 Photo ID: 3988150 VIRIN: 171130-A-QW291-042 Resolution: 5616x3744 Size: 1.41 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary [Image 1 of 15], by SPC Lisa Velazco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.