U.S. Army Jumpmaster Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Carruth assigned to the United States Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) packs his T-11 Parachute after his initial jump on Nov. 30, 2017 on Luzon Drop Zone at Camp MacKall, North Carolina. These jumpmasters are part of the 20th Annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop. This year, eight countries are participating and they include; Colombia, Canada, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. Operation Toy Drop, hosted by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and is the largest combined airborne operation conducted worldwide. The event and allows Soldiers the opportunity to train on their military occupational specialty, maintain their airborne readiness, and give and give back to the local community (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Madelyn Hancock/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 19:07 Photo ID: 3988130 VIRIN: 171130-A-ST918-0289 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.12 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Toy Drop 20th Anniversary [Image 1 of 20], by SPC Madelyn Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.