(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SD hosts Libya's prime minister [Image 1 of 10]

    SD hosts Libya's prime minister

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis hosts an enhanced honor cordon for Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez Serraj Nov. 20, 2017, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. (DOD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 17:31
    Photo ID: 3987988
    VIRIN: 171130-D-GO396-0024
    Resolution: 3934x2651
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD hosts Libya's prime minister [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SD hosts Libya's prime minister
    SD hosts Libya's prime minister
    SD hosts Libya's prime minister
    SD hosts Libya's prime minister
    SD hosts Libya's prime minister
    SD hosts Libya's prime minister
    SD hosts Libya's prime minister
    SD hosts Libya's prime minister
    SD hosts Libya's prime minister
    SD hosts Libya's prime minister

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    photo
    DOD
    Pentagon
    Secretary of Defense
    chaos
    defense secretary
    SecDef
    military
    brigitte brantley
    jim mattis
    James Mattis

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT