Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis hosts an enhanced honor cordon for Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez Serraj Nov. 20, 2017, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. (DOD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 17:31
|Photo ID:
|3987984
|VIRIN:
|171130-D-GO396-0050
|Resolution:
|4814x2935
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD hosts Libya's prime minister [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
