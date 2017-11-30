(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VAQ-136 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 8]

    VAQ-136 Change of Command Ceremony

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Scott Wood 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    171130-N-KH214-0157 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (November 30, 2017) Capt. Thomas Barber presents Cmdr. Matthew Bogue the Meritorious Service Medal during the change of command ceremony for Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ-136) on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. Cmdr. Jan Paul relieved Cmdr. Matthew Bogue as the commanding officer of the "Gauntlets" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ-136). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Wood/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 17:31
    Photo ID: 3987968
    VIRIN: 171130-N-KH214-0157
    Resolution: 3103x3467
    Size: 978.7 KB
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VAQ-136 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 8], by PO2 Scott Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NRNW
    NASWI
    NPASE NW

