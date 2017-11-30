VAQ-136 Change of Command Ceremony

171130-N-KH214-0137 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (November 30, 2017) Capt. Thomas Barber, Commander, Carrier Air Wing Two (CVW-2), speaks during the change of command ceremony for Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ-136) on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. Cmdr. Jan Paul relieved Cmdr. Matthew Bogue as the commanding officer of the "Gauntlets" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ-136). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Wood/Released)
|11.30.2017
|11.30.2017 17:31
|3987966
|171130-N-KH214-0137
|4886x3231
|1.48 MB
|OAK HARBOR, WA, US
|1
|0
|0
