VAQ-136 Change of Command Ceremony

171130-N-KH214-0129 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (November 30, 2017) Capt. Thomas Barber, Commander, Carrier Air Wing Two (CVW-2), speaks during the change of command ceremony for Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ-136) on Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. Cmdr. Jan Paul relieved Cmdr. Matthew Bogue as the commanding officer of the "Gauntlets" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ-136). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Scott Wood/Released)

