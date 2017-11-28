Spouses gather with 50th Space Wing leadership during Heart Link at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 14, 2017. Spouses spent the day learning about different helping agencies, and toured the restricted area to learn more about the base’s missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Christopher DeWitt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 16:09 Photo ID: 3987836 VIRIN: 171128-F-QZ963-0002 Resolution: 1128x752 Size: 292.02 KB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heart Link celebrates, informs spouses [Image 1 of 2], by Halle Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.