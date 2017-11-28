(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heart Link celebrates, informs spouses [Image 2 of 2]

    Heart Link celebrates, informs spouses

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Halle Thornton 

    50th Space Wing

    Ruth Moore, Airman and Family Readiness Center community readiness consultant, briefs spouses during Heart Link at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 14, 2017. Seventeen spouses spent the day learning about helping agencies and touring the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Halle Thornton)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 16:09
    Photo ID: 3987833
    VIRIN: 171128-F-QZ963-0001
    Resolution: 1098x732
    Size: 173.39 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    This work, Heart Link celebrates, informs spouses [Image 1 of 2], by Halle Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heart Link
    Schriever

