Ruth Moore, Airman and Family Readiness Center community readiness consultant, briefs spouses during Heart Link at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 14, 2017. Seventeen spouses spent the day learning about helping agencies and touring the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Halle Thornton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 16:09 Photo ID: 3987833 VIRIN: 171128-F-QZ963-0001 Resolution: 1098x732 Size: 173.39 KB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heart Link celebrates, informs spouses [Image 1 of 2], by Halle Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.