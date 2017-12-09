1st Lt. Kevin Yoo, an 85th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, inspects a T-6A Texan II Sept. 9, 2017, on the flightline at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Yoo came from Laughlin Air Force base, Texas, to assist with operations at Vance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 16:13
|Photo ID:
|3987818
|VIRIN:
|170912-F-CQ002-703
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|14.28 MB
|Location:
|VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Laughlin pilot comes to Vance, by A1C Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
