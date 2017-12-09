(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Laughlin pilot comes to Vance

    Laughlin pilot comes to Vance

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor Crul 

    71st Flying Training Wing/Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Kevin Yoo, an 85th Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, inspects a T-6A Texan II Sept. 9, 2017, on the flightline at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Yoo came from Laughlin Air Force base, Texas, to assist with operations at Vance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor Crul)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

