(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ROK Mil to Mil [Image 2 of 6]

    ROK Mil to Mil

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain Marquez 

    Commander, Task Force 75

    Republic of Korea (ROK) Naval Special Warfare Flotilla personnel conduct Close Quarter Battle (CQB) tactics, techniques, and procedures with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, during the ROK Mil to Mil exercise at Naval Base Guam, Nov. 29, 2017. EODMU-5 conducts mine countermeasure and improvised explosive device operations, renders safe explosive hazards and disarms underwater explosives such as mines. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 16:00
    Photo ID: 3987809
    VIRIN: 171129-N-CW570-0111
    Resolution: 5387x3591
    Size: 15.76 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK Mil to Mil [Image 1 of 6], by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROK Mil to Mil
    ROK Mil to Mil
    ROK Mil to Mil
    ROK Mil to Mil
    ROK Mil to Mil
    ROK Mil to Mil

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    UDT
    SEAL
    NECC
    Special Operations
    Allies
    Partnerships
    EODMU5
    ROK
    Military
    Combat Camera
    Republic of Korea
    EOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT