Republic of Korea (ROK) Naval Special Warfare Flotilla personnel conduct Close Quarter Battle (CQB) tactics, techniques, and procedures with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, during the ROK Mil to Mil exercise at Naval Base Guam, Nov. 29, 2017. EODMU-5 conducts mine countermeasure and improvised explosive device operations, renders safe explosive hazards and disarms underwater explosives such as mines. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 16:00 Photo ID: 3987807 VIRIN: 171129-N-CW570-0038 Resolution: 4914x3276 Size: 14.01 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROK Mil to Mil [Image 1 of 6], by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.