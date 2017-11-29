(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMM-162 (REIN) supports night raid during Combined COMPTUEX [Image 3 of 5]

    VMM-162 (REIN) supports night raid during Combined COMPTUEX

    FL, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Jered Stone 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (REIN), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), refuel a UH-1Y Venom during a night raid as part of Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) in Avon Park, Florida, Nov. 29, 2017. Combined COMPTUEX serves as the capstone event for the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG)/MEU team prior to deployment, fully integrating the ARG/MEU team as an amphibious force and testing their ability to act across a range of military capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

