    VMM-162 (REIN) supports night raid during Combined COMPTUEX [Image 4 of 5]

    VMM-162 (REIN) supports night raid during Combined COMPTUEX

    FL, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Jered Stone 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1W Super Cobra with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (REIN), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) flies above Avon Park, Florida, in support of a night raid as part of Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), Nov. 29, 2017. Combined COMPTUEX serves as the capstone event for the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG)/MEU team prior to deployment, fully integrating the ARG/MEU team as an amphibious force and testing their ability to act across a range of military capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 16:01
    Photo ID: 3987798
    VIRIN: 171129-M-WP334-0013
    Resolution: 4765x3177
    Size: 810.49 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-162 (REIN) supports night raid during Combined COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

