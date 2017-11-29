A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1W Super Cobra with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (REIN), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) flies above Avon Park, Florida, in support of a night raid as part of Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), Nov. 29, 2017. Combined COMPTUEX serves as the capstone event for the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG)/MEU team prior to deployment, fully integrating the ARG/MEU team as an amphibious force and testing their ability to act across a range of military capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 16:01 Photo ID: 3987798 VIRIN: 171129-M-WP334-0013 Resolution: 4765x3177 Size: 810.49 KB Location: FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMM-162 (REIN) supports night raid during Combined COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 5], by Cpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.