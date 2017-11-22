(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gen Lengyel and CSM Kepner Thanksgiving troop visits [Image 12 of 13]

    Gen Lengyel and CSM Kepner Thanksgiving troop visits

    QATAR

    11.22.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief, National Guard Bureau, talks with troops in Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Nov. 22, 2017. The general and Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Kepner, senior enlisted advisor to the chief of the National Guard Bureau, made Thanksgiving holiday visits to troops serving overseas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 14:43
    Photo ID: 3987675
    VIRIN: 171122-Z-DZ751-0021
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen Lengyel and CSM Kepner Thanksgiving troop visits [Image 1 of 13], by SFC Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

