Police Week 2017

Staff Sgt. Jordan Hatton, 19th Security Forces Operations NCOIC, assembles an M4 rifle blindfolded, May 15, 2017, during the Defender challenge kicking off Police Week at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The Defender challenge consisted of a timed 4-mile ruck march, buddy carries, blindfold weapon dismantle and HMVEE push. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin)
