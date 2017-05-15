Police Week 2017

Staff Sgt. Logan Catalfano, 19th Security Forces Squadron Raven Flight Leader, goes over the rules with one of the Security Forces teamsas Police Week kicked off with a Defender challenge May 15, 2017, pitting multiple teams against each other testing strength, endurance and teamwork at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The Defender challenge consisted of a timed 4-mile ruck march, buddy carries, blindfold weapon dismantle and HMVEE push. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin)

