Staff Sgt. Logan Catalfano, 19th Security Forces Squadron Raven Flight Leader, goes over the rules with one of the Security Forces teamsas Police Week kicked off with a Defender challenge May 15, 2017, pitting multiple teams against each other testing strength, endurance and teamwork at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The Defender challenge consisted of a timed 4-mile ruck march, buddy carries, blindfold weapon dismantle and HMVEE push. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 14:25
|Photo ID:
|3987581
|VIRIN:
|170515-F-YZ987-0054
|Resolution:
|5520x3680
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Police Week 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
