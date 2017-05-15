(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Police Week 2017 [Image 2 of 2]

    Police Week 2017

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy McGuffin 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Logan Catalfano, 19th Security Forces Squadron Raven Flight Leader, goes over the rules with one of the Security Forces teamsas Police Week kicked off with a Defender challenge May 15, 2017, pitting multiple teams against each other testing strength, endurance and teamwork at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The Defender challenge consisted of a timed 4-mile ruck march, buddy carries, blindfold weapon dismantle and HMVEE push. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 14:25
    Photo ID: 3987581
    VIRIN: 170515-F-YZ987-0054
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Jeremy McGuffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SFS
    AMC
    Police Week

