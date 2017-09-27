(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lab advances understanding of cold impacts on insulated pavements at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 2]

    Lab advances understanding of cold impacts on insulated pavements at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2017

    Photo by Marie Darling 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    At Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory Mechanical Engineer Alex Stott prepares the foam board insulation layer of the experimental roadway. Moisture sensors and temperature probes installed within the test section will allow researchers to see how the temperature gradient changes with the insulation placed under the paved surface.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 11:15
    Photo ID: 3987263
    VIRIN: 171117-A-OB991-001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab advances understanding of cold impacts on insulated pavements at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 2], by Marie Darling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

