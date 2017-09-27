Lab advances understanding of cold impacts on insulated pavements at Fort McCoy

At Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory Mechanical Engineer Alex Stott prepares the foam board insulation layer of the experimental roadway. Moisture sensors and temperature probes installed within the test section will allow researchers to see how the temperature gradient changes with the insulation placed under the paved surface.
