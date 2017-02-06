(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lab advances understanding of cold impacts on insulated pavements at Fort McCoy [Image 2 of 2]

    Lab advances understanding of cold impacts on insulated pavements at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    During training Soldiers drive heavy military vehicles in convoys to training areas over miles of Fort McCoy’s paved roads.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 11:15
    Photo ID: 3987261
    VIRIN: 170602-A-OK556-002
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 152.36 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab advances understanding of cold impacts on insulated pavements at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lab advances understanding of cold impacts on insulated pavements at Fort McCoy
    Lab advances understanding of cold impacts on insulated pavements at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lab advances understanding of cold impacts on insulated pavements at Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    USACE
    McCoy
    ERDC
    CRREL
    Installation Technology Transition Program.Fort McCoy
    insulated pavements

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT