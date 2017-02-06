During training Soldiers drive heavy military vehicles in convoys to training areas over miles of Fort McCoy’s paved roads.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 11:15
|Photo ID:
|3987261
|VIRIN:
|170602-A-OK556-002
|Resolution:
|1000x667
|Size:
|152.36 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lab advances understanding of cold impacts on insulated pavements at Fort McCoy [Image 1 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lab advances understanding of cold impacts on insulated pavements at Fort McCoy
LEAVE A COMMENT