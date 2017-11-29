(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Commemorative Locomotive

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2017

    Photo by Louis Briscese 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Union Pacific Railroad proudly presents the Union Pacific’s Locomotive No. 1943, The Spirit, at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento Calif., Nov. 29, 2017. The Spirit honors the United States’ armed forces and the men and women filling their ranks. The Spirit is the 16th commemorative locomotive in the company’s 155 year history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Louis Briscese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 10:32
    Photo ID: 3987247
    VIRIN: 171129-F-LI975-0003
    Resolution: 3600x2403
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commemorative Locomotive, by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sacramento
    air mobility command
    travis
    air force
    AMC
    U.S. Air Force
    usaf
    60 AMW
    60 AMW/PA
    Union Pacific Railroad
    CA State Railroad Museum
