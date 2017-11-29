Union Pacific Railroad proudly presents the Union Pacific’s Locomotive No. 1943, The Spirit, at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento Calif., Nov. 29, 2017. The Spirit honors the United States’ armed forces and the men and women filling their ranks. The Spirit is the 16th commemorative locomotive in the company’s 155 year history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Louis Briscese)

