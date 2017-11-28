(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Abbreviated Corrosion Control Inspection [Image 1 of 5]

    CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Abbreviated Corrosion Control Inspection

    KATTERBACH, BY, GERMANY

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    Soldiers from the 2-227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade out of Fort Hood Texas conduct an abbreviated corrosion control inspection on an CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 28, 2017. The purpose of an abbreviated corrosion control inspection is to reduce corrosion and the effects of corrosion on the helicopter. The 2-227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade is on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 10:28
    Photo ID: 3987215
    VIRIN: 171128-A-IY962-019
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: KATTERBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Abbreviated Corrosion Control Inspection [Image 1 of 5], by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMTC
    U.S. Army Europe
    U.S. Army
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Training Command
    12 CAB
    U.S. Army in Europe
    Training Support Activity Europe
    TSC Ansbach
    USAG Ansbach
    2-227th Aviation Regiment
    Charles Rosemond
    NATO Allies
    Atlantic Resolve
    Foot Hood Texas
    MOS 15U

