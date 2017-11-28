CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Abbreviated Corrosion Control Inspection

Soldiers from the 2-227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade out of Fort Hood Texas conduct an abbreviated corrosion control inspection on an CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 28, 2017. The purpose of an abbreviated corrosion control inspection is to reduce corrosion and the effects of corrosion on the helicopter. The 2-227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade is on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Charles Rosemond)

